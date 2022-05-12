Teachers Tracy Glotzbach, from Our Lady of the Lake, center, and Kristin Trail, from Mars Elementary School, enjoy a game of cornhole Wednesday night during HEARTwork 2022 held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center and Grand Upton Hall.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Burned out teachers can’t effectively deal with their students, so they need to take care of themselves.
That was the message Wednesday from Kalamazoo motivational speaker Chase Mielke, as he spoke to hundreds of Berrien County educators and support staff at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center during HEARTwork 2022 – an event sponsored by Berrien RESA.