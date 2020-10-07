ST. JOSEPH — A retired Berrien County Sheriff’s Department detective sergeant told a Berrien County judge Tuesday that he found nothing in Efran Paredes Jr.’s background or childhood that would have made him too immature to stop himself when he killed a store manager.
His record in prison contains a number of “misconduct” tickets and allegations, including having impregnated his current wife, violating a rule prohibiting conjugal visits, Michael Dannaffel said.
Other misconduct allegations in his prison record include sexual contact with his previous wife, refusing to submit to drug testing, alleged assault of a prison employee, involvement with a gang that is considered by prison wardens to be a security risk, and taking part in an alleged plot to kill his co-defendants, Danneffel testified Tuesday.
Paredes was 15 when on March 8, 1989, he and accomplices robbed the Roger’s Vineland supermarket when it was on Vineland Avenue in St. Joseph Township. Paredes was a part-time bagger at the store.
A jury found him guilty of first-degree felony murder after hearing testimony in 1989 that Paredes, who was working in the store after closing time, lured night manager Richard Tetzlaff, 28, into a back room and shot him four times before taking cash and checks.
He was handed the then-mandatory sentence of life without parole.
Paredes is in Berrien County Trial Court this week for a “Miller” hearing before Judge Charles LaSata.
In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case of Miller vs. Alabama, ruled that mandatory life without parole for a juvenile is unconstitutional because a person’s brain is not fully developed until they are in their mid-20s, and that judges should have discretion when sentencing juvenile murderers.
In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Miller decision is retroactive, so now the life without parole sentences previously handed to juvenile “lifers,” are being reviewed.
Prosecutors could file motions seeking to uphold the original sentence of life without parole, and Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic did so in Paredes’ case and in several others.
If, following a Miller hearing, a judge decides to resentence a juvenile offender, the minimum sentence must be between 25 and 40 years, with a maximum of 60 years. Paredes has served 31 years.
There are several factors a judge must consider in a Miller hearing. In addition to the facts of the case and the inmate’s involvement, the court must consider the person’s history as a youth, including family history, prior criminal involvement, mental health issues, school history and the general relative maturity of the inmate as a youth. Conduct in prison since the original sentencing is also relevant.
Another major factor is the defendant admitting responsibility for his or her crime and showing that he or she is capable of change and rehabilitation. Paredes to this day claims he is innocent and that he was “set up” by others.
Danneffel was the only witness called by Sepic at Tuesday’s hearing, which is expected to continue through Thursday.
Stewart Friedman, the lawyer for Paredes, presented a parade of witnesses who testified by video as to the defendant’s character.
The defense witnesses included Jose Burges from the State Appellate Defender’s Office, who works to prepare prisoners for release back into society. He painted a glowing picture of Paredes and said, “He was always mature from the time I met him. He’s helpful to other inmates.”
Under cross examination by Sepic, Burges said Paredes has never talked to him about any childhood trauma, and has never admitted to the killing.
Sepic asked Burges, “What is he rehabilitating from if he doesn’t admit to what he did?”
Angelina Ruiz, an aunt of Paredes, said he was never violent, was “an energetic child, always goofing around,” and “played well with others.” Asked whether he would be a danger to society if released from prison, she said, “Absolutely not.”
Sepic asked Ruiz, “what do you think caused him to kill?” and she answered, “I can’t respond to that because I don’t think that’s what the situation is.”
Isaac Ruiz, a cousin to Paredes, said the two spent summers together and were close friends. He said he never noticed any unusual behaviors in Paredes but added, “I’ve seen him mature quite a bit. We were silly boys back in the day.” He described Paredes as “a compassionate individual” and said he does not believe he would commit another crime if released.
The court also heard from John Masterson of Lansing, a retired college professor. He said he met Paredes in prison while active in the Peace Education Center, which he said is a peace and justice group based in Lansing. He said he was “extremely impressed” with Paredes and “what he was doing already when he was 16, 17, 18.”
Masterson said he believes Paredes would be “a tremendous asset to society” if released from prison.
In cross examination, Sepic asked Masterson, “Has he ever expressed grief for the victims?”
Masterson answered, “Yes, he has spoken of it.”
Sepic asked, “Has he spoken of guilt or innocence?”
Masterson responded, “Yes. He says that he’s innocent, and by the way I believe that.”
The Supreme Court has said that a life without parole sentence for juveniles should only be given to “the rare individual who is irreparably corrupt and incapable of change.”
Sepic pressed Masterson, “You say he’s not one of those. But what does he have to change from if he’s not a murderer? Change from what?”
Masterson responded, “From the potential of doing nothing while in prison.”
Testimony will resume today, with Paredes expected to take the witness stand late today or early Thursday.