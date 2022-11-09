Incumbent Republicans Brad Paquette and Pauline Wendzel hung onto their state House seats in the 37th and 39th Districts in Michigan, based on preliminary election results.
Paquette, from Niles, was carrying a strong lead over challenger Naomi Ludman, a Democrat from Dowagiac, while Wendzel was well ahead of challenger Jared Polonowski, a Democrat from Otsego.
The Associated Press reported just before midnight that Wendzel was leading the race in the 39th district with 69.8 percent of the votes to Polonowski’s 30.2 percent. Paquette was leading Ludman with 63 percent of the votes compared to 37 percent in the race for the 37th district seat, the AP reported.
Perhaps the most hotly contested race in Southwest Michigan, the race for the 38th District House seat between Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph, and Kevin Whiteford, R-South Haven, remained undecided at press time just after midnight.
With 88 percent of the precinct votes counted in Berrien County, Wendzel was well ahead of Polonowski, with 2,691 votes to his 928. Van Buren and Allegan counties had not reported their results by press time.
Paquette was leading Ludman in Berrien County 13,889 to 8,135; and leading her in Cass County 3,348 to 1,197.