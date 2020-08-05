ST. JOSEPH — The overwhelming approval of three county-wide millage renewals by voters Tuesday has kept critical funding flowing to Berrien County’s services, said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Mac Elliott.
“It’s an indication that property owners in the county, the people who pay the taxes, recognize the importance of continuing to fund the senior centers, the 911 system, and to provide a robust funding for public safety,” he said.
All three millages were renewed for four years and will expire in 2024.
The County Law Enforcement and Public Safety Proposal passed 25,575 to 6,680, according to unofficial results reported by electionreporting.com. It is for .35 mills and is expected to generate almost $2.9 million in 2021.
The 9-1-1 Emergency System Proposal passed 27,803 to 4,535. It is for .45 mills and is expected to raise $3.7 million in 2021.
The Senior Centers Proposal passed 26,993 to 5,270. It is for .3 mills and is expected to raise almost $2.5 million in 2021.
Elliott said the funding is especially important because the county is losing millions of dollars each year on its operating millage due to Headlee rollbacks.
County Administrator Brian Dissette said that the county’s operating millage was approved in November 1978 at a rate of 5.425 mills. As of 2019, he said the rate has been rolled back to 4.7723 mills. If the entire 5.425 mills was being collected, he said that would put another $5 million into the county’s annual budget.
Elliott said that the law enforcement and public safety millage funds go to the sheriff’s office and the courts.
“I don’t think we could operate without the special millages when it comes to these critical components of the county’s operations,” he said.