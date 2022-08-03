The most hotly contested race in Southwest Michigan in Tuesday’s primary election was too close to call at The Herald-Palladium’s press time Tuesday.
In the 38th District state House race, Democrat Joey Andrews, 35, of St. Joseph, was ahead with 4,488 votes over Democrat Annie Brown, 61, of South Haven, who had 3,645 votes as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Republicans Kevin Whiteford, 57, of South Haven, and George Lucas, 64, of Harbert, were neck-and-neck, with Whiteford carrying a significant lead in Allegan County, but Lucas leading in Berrien County, with about 40 percent of precincts reporting.
As of 11:59 p.m., Whiteford was leading Lucas 4,028 to 3,796. Troy Rolling, 49, of Benton Harbor, was trailing in the race with 2,166 votes.
39th District
In the 39th state House district, incumbent Republican Pauline Wendzel was declared the winner by The Associated Press at 11:10 p.m. over her challenger Republican Matthew Nilson of Hartford.
She will face Democrat Jared Polonowski of Otsego in November.
37th District
In the 37th state House District, incumbent Republican Brad Paquette was declared the winner at 10:30 p.m. by The AP over challenger James Haughey 37, of Three Oaks.
Paquette will face Democratic challenger Naomi Ludman, 75, of Dowagiac, in November.
“Campaigns are grueling,” Paquette said by telephone Tuesday night. “I have a great respect for other Republicans putting themselves out there.”
He said he’s looking forward to serving another term in the state House.
“Voters keep in touch with me. I’ve built a lot of relationships, and my constituents know they can contact me, even come to my house. People know where I stand, and why,” Paquette said. “I’m doing the best I can, and tonight’s results show that.”