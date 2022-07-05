After redistricting, Berrien County residents may find themselves in new districts

The southwestern corner of Michigan has long been together in one congressional district. With new maps, voters may need to check to make sure their candidate yard signs match with the district they’re located in.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission released new boundary lines for the state Senate, state House and U.S. House last December. Berrien County is now split into two congressional districts, the 4th and the 5th, and all state Senate and House districts have been redrawn. County board districts also changed.
And in some municipalities, all residents aren’t in the same districts.
For example, most of Lincoln Township is in the 5th Congressional District, but residents west of Red Arrow Highway and north of Mix Path and Glenlord Road will find themselves with a different slate of candidates to choose from than their neighbors to the east and south.
Likewise, only those north of Wyndwicke Drive and west of Big Meadow Drain in Royalton Township are in the 4th Congressional District. The rest of the township will be casting ballots for the 5th Congressional race.
Given these changes, to help voters filling out absentee ballots, and those going to the polls Aug. 2, The Herald-Palladium has compiled a list of each district and their candidates. A Voters Guide special section, with more details about the candidates, will be published July 13.
4th Congressional District
The 4th Congressional District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
The candidates are:
- R – Bill Huizenga (incumbent)
- D – Joseph Alfonso (declared write-in candidate)
5th Congressional District
The 5th District stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. It contains the southern portion of Berrien County, and all or parts of Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
The candidates are:
- R – Tim Walberg (incumbent)
- R – Elizabeth Ferszt
- R – Sherry O’Donnell
- D – Bart Goldberg
17th State Senate District
The 17th District includes the southern part of Berrien County, all of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties and parts of Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties. The boundary for Berrien County is at Linco Road, the St. Joseph River, M-140 and M-62.
The candidates are:
- R – Kim LaSata (incumbent)
- R – Jonathan Lindsey
- D – Scott Rex Starr
20th State Senate District
The 20th District encompasses all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for areas surrounding Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.
The candidates are:
- R – Aric Nesbitt (incumbent)
- R – Kaleb M. Hudson
- R – Austin Kreutz
- D – Kim Jorgensen Gane
38th State House District
The district includes parts of Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties. It hugs about 75 miles of the Lake Michigan Shoreline from the Indiana state line through Berrien County to north of Douglas in Allegan County, including cities from New Buffalo to Saugatuck.
The candidates are:
- R – George Steven Lucas
- R – Troy Rolling
- R – Kevin Whiteford
- D – Joey Andrews
- D – Annie Brown
37th State House District
The district includes southeastern Berrien County and western Cass County.
The candidates are:
- R – Brad Paquette (incumbent)
- R – J.D. Haughey
- D – Naomi Ludman
39th State House District
The district includes most of Van Buren County and parts of Berrien and Allegan counties.
The candidates are:
- R – Pauline Wendzel (incumbent)
- R – Matt Nilson
- D – Jared Polonowski
Berrien County Board of Commissioners
These commissioner races are contested:
- District 3: Democrats – Chokwe Pitchford, Joseph Taylor.
- District 5: Republican – Karen Garlanger; Democrat – Rayonte Bell (incumbent).
- District 8: Republican – Teri Freehling (incumbent); Democrat – Brett Muchow.
- District 9: Republicans – Michael Davidson, Alexander Ott; Democrat – Michelle Hannon
- District 12: Republicans – Michael Majerek (incumbent), Charlton McCully.
These incumbents are running unopposed: District 1: David Vollrath, Republican; District 2: Jon Hinkelman, Republican; District 4: Mamie Yarbrough, Democrat; District 6: Julie Wuerfel, Republican; District 7: Bob Harrison; District 10: Mac Elliot, Republican; District 11: Jim Curran, Republican.
Van Buren County Board of Commissioners
Only District 4 is contested: Republican – Richard Godfrey; Democrat – John Wagner.
The candidates are running unopposed: District 1: Gail Patterson-Gladney, incumbent Democrat; District 2: Mike Chappell, incumbent Republican; District 3: Kurt Doroh, incumbent Republican; District 5: Randall Peat, incumbent Republican; District 6: Tina Leary, Republican; District 7: Paul Schincariol, incumbent Republican.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Chokwe Pitchford's name and to note Joseph Alfonso is a write-in candidate.