Holland resident and Marine Corps veteran Joseph Alfonso was named the Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, and will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.
When the Board of Canvassers met Friday morning to certify August’s primary results, the director of the Bureau of Elections, Jonathan Brater, recommended Alfonso be included on the ballot, Alfonso confirmed via text message.
“It’s official, voters in Michigan’s new 4th Congressional District will have a choice when voting for U.S. Congress this November,” his campaign said in a prepared statement. “After overcoming a gauntlet of institutional hurdles, Marine veteran Joseph Alfonso has mounted a successful primary write-in campaign and will appear on the ballot against frequent candidate, Bill Huizenga.”
The Democratic candidate ran a write-in campaign for the nomination, as the Board of Canvassers rejected a disqualifying number of signatures.
Alfonso received the lion share of his votes from Kalamazoo County, where 6,050 write-in ballots were cast with his name on it.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township.
It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
Alfonso thanked his volunteers and his campaign for their help in promoting his write-in campaign.
