Holland resident and Marine Corps veteran Joseph Alfonso was named the Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, and will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.

When the Board of Canvassers met Friday morning to certify August’s primary results, the director of the Bureau of Elections, Jonathan Brater, recommended Alfonso be included on the ballot, Alfonso confirmed via text message.

