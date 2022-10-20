Democrat Joey Andrews and Republican Kevin Whiteford face one another in November to represent Michigan’s 38th House District.
Andrews, 34, of St. Joseph, is a policy analyst for the Michigan AFL-CIO.
Whiteford, 57, of South Haven, is a CPA at Whiteford Wealth Management Inc., and is a registered investment advisor. His wife, incumbent state Rep. Mary Whiteford, could not run for reelection due to term limits.
This newly drawn district includes parts of Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties. It hugs about 75 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline from the Indiana state line through Berrien County, to north of Douglas in Allegan County.
Andrews said he is running for election because the lakeshore communities need a voice in Lansing that will fight for jobs, affordable housing and an investment in skilled trades.
“I am focused on building a more sustainable local economy in part by bringing more investments into the skilled trades and CTE programs in our schools, keeping local control over short-term and vacation rentals and working to address the affordable housing crisis, protecting our lakes and shorelines, and protecting reproductive freedom and a woman’s right to choose,” Andrews said.
The Michigan Senate is currently considering a bill that would limit local governments from regulating short-term rentals. Andrews opposes this legislation.
He said Lansing should not dictate how local communities address short-term rentals, because local governments know best how to preserve the character of their communities and protect local residents.
“I want to see the state expand the regulatory options available to our local governments, so they can approach the issue with more versatility than just zoning and licensing,” he said. “Examples might be treating short-term rentals more like hotels when they are only used for that purpose and aren’t occupied at least part of the year by a permanent resident. I could also see making exceptions for owners who live in the same community as their rental property, versus those who live out of state, and also between those who own a small number of units versus large real estate conglomerates that prioritize profit over the people in our communities.”
Andrews said there is a housing shortage locally, and losing middle-class and worker housing to vacation rentals is exacerbating the problem.
“To those who say we need more places for visitors to stay, I say let’s build more hotels, which create density and are better for local businesses and provide jobs for people who live here year-round,” he said.
On the topic of abortion, Andrews said he is pro-choice and supports the passage of Proposal 3.
“I believe that fundamentally the decision of whether or not to have an abortion should be between a woman, her family and her doctor, not a woman and her politician,” he said. “Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban is archaic and puts all women’s health at risk and creates an untenable position for doctors who would have their hands tied from providing often life-saving treatment to women with ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy-related conditions that would threaten their lives.”
Whiteford said he believes he is the most qualified candidate in the 38th District because of his many years and hours spent helping businesses and individuals since 1986.
“My priority is going to be understanding how to reduce the individual income tax rate and reducing the taxes paid by seniors on their retirement income,” he said. “Another priority is to help the existing businesses in the district, as well as work hard to increase the number of businesses in the future that will call the 38th District their home.”
Whiteford said he also will do what he can to support the service men and women, who are protecting the residents of communities in the district.
On the topic of short-term rentals, Whiteford said he believes the issue can be solved by creating flourishing and vibrant communities that are loaded with affordable housing options.
“We need to attract more businesses from outside the district that want to be located in a beautiful setting,” he said. “This business attraction, coupled with the building of affordable housing, would create the ideal environment for businesses and workers alike. I believe that once communities have appropriate options for affordable housing along with good-paying jobs, the short-term rental issue becomes less of a significant burden on communities.”
In that instance, he said there would be no need for legislation at the state level.
“I will normally never be in favor of state legislation that will dictate how local government runs and operates their local unit of government,” he said.
When it comes to abortion, Whiteford said he believes the life of a baby starts at conception.
“With that said, there are exceptions that I believe the mother should have and discuss with her doctor,” he said. “Those exceptions are when her own life is threatened, or in cases of rape and incest. These decisions should be made between the mother and her doctor within the first trimester.”