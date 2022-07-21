Incumbent state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, a Republican, faces two challengers in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Nesbitt, 42, of Lawton, is being challenged in the 20th District by Republicans Kaleb Hudson, 20, of Grand Rapids; and Austin Kreutz, 69, of Allegan.
The winner in the primary will face Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane of Benton Harbor in the November general election. She is unopposed in the primary.
The 20th District encompasses all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for areas surrounding Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.
The Republican candidates
Kaleb Hudson
Hudson, 20, of Grand Rapids, said his top three priorities in his campaign are education, the state’s budget and taxes.
“With education, one of the things that was brought to my attention is that education doesn’t get enough attention. I asked teachers, and that is one thing they all agreed on,” he said. “We need to pay attention to what is being taught in our education program. Next, we need to (encourage) trade schools just like how we’re pushing for college.”
He said the state’s budget is his next priority.
“In the current budget, there is a lot of overspending going on. We need to fix that. We need to figure out where the overspending is happening, then find solutions,” he said. “It’s hard to lower taxes in the state when the state is spending too much.”
Hudson said his next priority is taxes.
“We need to lower taxes. One tax that I think of right away is our income tax. When people are living paycheck to paycheck, paying a 4.2 percent income tax adds up very quickly,” he said. “... Another tax is our business tax. As a small business supporter, a 6 percent business tax is very high. We have to lower that in order for small businesses to have a chance of growing in the state of Michigan. If I get elected, the first thing I would focus on is our schools, both academics and security.”
Austin Kreutz
Kreutz, 69, of Allegan, said the top three issues on which he is campaigning are election integrity, education reform and constitutional carry.
He said he is pro-Constitution, pro-life and family, supports the First and Second Amendments, pro-education reform, pro-small family farms and pro-election integrity.
“I will read every bill that comes to my desk and tell you what it contains,” Kreutz said. “I will do a weekly podcast to inform you of the week’s Senate activities, I will be in each of my counties to talk with you face-to-face once a month, I will be fair as I consider every vote, and I will not be bought or intimidated.”
He said he has been endorsed by former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, former state Rep. Tom Hooker and former state Rep. David Agema.
Aric Nesbitt
Nesbitt, 42, of Lawton, said his No. 1 priority as a legislator and the top issue on his campaign right now is getting the state’s economy back on track.
“Michiganders are suffering due to the economic failures of the Whitmer-Biden administrations and their disastrous liberal policies,” he said. “There are multiple facets to addressing this, but we must focus on providing vital relief to taxpayers and small businesses by reducing the tax burden and allowing citizens to keep more of their hard-earned money.”
Nesbitt said another priority is “unleashing American energy production” and keeping safe pipelines open, which he claimed will help drive down the cost of living.
“Another priority would be securing the integrity of our elections with stronger voter ID laws, cleaning up the qualified voter file, and banning the mass mailing of absentee ballot applications,” he said.
Nesbitt said another priority of his would be expanding access to broadband and natural gas infrastructure in rural areas.
“We must do so by cutting burdensome rules and regulations, and get government out of the way,” he said.