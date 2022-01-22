Two Republicans will now compete in the primary for District 17 in the state Senate.
Jonathan Lindsey announced his run for District 17 as a Republican, earlier this month. Prior to redistricting, the Branch County native was located in District 16.
“I believe we need new leadership in Lansing,” Lindsey said. “The people of Michigan deserve better.”
District 17 includes the southern part of Berrien County, all of Cass, St. Joseph, Branch counties and parts of Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
Born in Branch County, Lindsey attended Yale University and went on to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he served as a Green Beret, deploying once to Afghanistan and twice to the Middle East. Lindsey said he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Joint Service Commendation Medal for his service.
Following his time in the military, he worked in communications and government affairs in Nashville. He and his family moved back to Michigan in 2019, where he launched his campaign for District 16 in the state Senate two years later. He would secure former president Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Lindsey said a pattern of economic decline meant the state needed new conservative representation.
“Michigan has been in economic decline for decades, and we have the same people who say embrace the same that’s going to help the Michigan economy, and we don’t really see results,” he said.
The Army veteran said he looks to his father-in-law, Arthur Laffer, a Reagan administration economic advisor, as a mentor for economic policy.
He said he would pursue legislation that lowered taxes, reduced regulation and cut spending to improve the economy.
“I’m very excited to be able to bring a lot of the expertise that’s been shown to work all the way from the Reagan administration to the Trump administration and bring some of those same policies and ideas to Michigan,” he said.
Lindsey has visited Berrien County and said he planned to get to know Southwest Michigan constituents by talking to people across the district.
State Sen. Kim LaSata is also running for District 17, confirming to The Herald-Palladium that she will move in order to be eligible.