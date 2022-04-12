BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s mayor has suspended his campaign for the 4th Congressional District, nearly a week after he announced a run for office.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad tweeted on April 9 that he would no longer pursue the seat, which encompasses St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, South Haven and Holland.
“After prayer and conversations with residents, friends and family I have decided to remain exclusively focused on the revitalization of The City of Benton Harbor,” his tweet stated. “At this time finishing the job as Mayor is my priority. I will not pursue the US 4th Congressional District seat.”
After prayer and conversations with residents, friends and family I have decided to remain exclusively focused on the revitalization of The City of Benton Harbor. At this time finishing the job as Mayor is my priority. I will not pursue the US 4th Congressional District seat. pic.twitter.com/7KmAWckFTa— Mayor Marcus Muhammad (@marcus4polytics) April 9, 2022
The mayor had announced his campaign on April 1, suggesting he would run as an independent.
Muhammad could not be reached for comment Monday regarding his tweet to end his campaign.
Since then, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced he would not seek reelection after a 35-year career in Congress. Muhammad tweeted out multiple pictures with Upton, thanking him for his tenure.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Marine Corps veteran Joseph Alfonso are the two remaining candidates in the race. Huizenga is running as a Republican and Alfonso as a Democrat.