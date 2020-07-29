There will be at least three new faces on the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education after the November election.
School board trustees are nonpartisan, so they don’t participate in the August primary.
Seven people are vying for four open four-year seats, according to an unofficial candidate list from Berrien County Elections Administrator Julie Bundesman, released after last week’s filing deadline.
Trustee Darwin Watson is the only incumbent seeking to remain on the board.
Also running for the open seats are Reinaldo Tripplett, Stephanie Rockette-Martin, Trenton Bowens, Marvin Haywood, Angel Crayton and Apollonia Williams-Ellis.
The four winners will serve until 2024.
Trustee Dashuna Robinson, the board’s secretary, is running uncontested for a partial term, which will end in 2022.
Not seeking re-election are President Joseph Taylor, Vice President Michelle Crowder and Trustee Denise Whatley-Seats.
Taylor is in a three-way competition in August for the Democratic nomination for supervisor of Benton Township.
Lakeshore school board
Four people will compete for the three open six-year seats on the Lakeshore Board of Education.
Vice President Kevin Bushu and Trustees Griffin Ott and Jay Meeth will face newcomer Tonya Jahnke for seats that will expire in 2026.
Scott Allan is running uncontested for a partial term, which will end in 2022.
Not seeking re-election is Trustee Mark Whitwam.
St. Joseph school board
The two incumbents on the St. Joseph Board of Education are running unopposed for their six-year seats.
They are Secretary Amy Marohn and Treasurer Chris Cook.