BENTON HARBOR — Three of the four incumbents in the Benton Harbor City Commission race kept their seats Tuesday in the general election.
Edging Fourth Ward Commissioner Ruthie Haralson out of her seat was challenger Ethel Clark-Griffin by a 96 to 63 vote margin.
Clark-Griffin said she’s ready to start working for the people when she takes her seat in January.
“My top priority is to get the lead out of the pipes,” she said. “I want to make sure everyone has clean water lines.”
The incumbents for the two commissioner-at-large seats will remain in office. Commissioner Ron Singleton received the most votes of 456, followed by Commissioner Duane Seats getting 349 votes. Their challenger, Ambie Bell, got 294 votes.
Singleton said he was surprised to receive the most votes.
“I guess the residents like how I’m representing them,” he said.
Singleton said he will continue to do the work for the people during the next four years. He said his main goal is to rebuild the city’s staff, which was slashed by state-appointed emergency managers from 2010-13.
Seats said he is going to continue to work to make the city better.
“I’m committed to getting every lead line out of the ground, every lead line out of the houses, and every lead faucet out of the houses,” he said.
Third Ward Commissioner Juanita Henry defeated challenger Ronny Booker 129-86.
Lincoln Township Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter was contracted to run the city’s election because the city’s clerk left to take another job a few weeks ago.
Loar-Porter said the day went very smoothly.
“There was one little hiccup with a tabulator that didn’t want to run, but we shut if off and turned it back on and it started working fine,” she said.
Loar-Porter said she is mostly done with the work in Benton Harbor unless the city is chosen by the state to have an election audit done or if there’s a recount.
In-person voting was light in the city, with only 258 people voting at the polls. But Loar-Porter said the 462 absentee ballots made up for the light voter turnout.