No winners were evident in the three contested races for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners in the Aug. 2 primary election, as of The Herald-Palladium’s press deadline.
In District 3, Chokwe Pitchford and Joseph Taylor, both Democrats from Benton Harbor, are seeking to fill the District 3 seat vacated by Don Meeks, who resigned in April to spend time with his family. James Martin of Benton Harbor, who was appointed to complete Meeks’ current term, did not run.
In District 9, Michael Davidson of Three Oaks and Alexander Ott of Sawyer sought the Republican nomination. The winner will face Michelle Hannon, a Democrat from New Buffalo, in the November general election.
Commissioner Ezra Scott did not run for reelection.
In District 12, Michael Majerek, the incumbent, is being challenged by Charlton McCully in the Republican primary. Both are from Niles.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, with a little over 41 percent of precincts in Berrien County fully reported, Pitchford led Taylor 121-99, Ott led Davidson 1,046-857 and Majerek led McCully 496-248.