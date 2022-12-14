NILES — Berrien County election officials were uncertain late Tuesday when the recount for three local elections from Nov. 8 would be done after hitting a snag with one of the precincts in the Coloma school district.
Twelve precincts were involved in the recount for seats on the Coloma school board, Buchanan City Commission and the Berrien Springs Village Council, which took place Tuesday at the Berrien County Courthouse in Niles.
At 4:45 p.m., the Berrien County Board of Election Canvassers was preparing to announce the results as the last precinct for the Coloma school district was wrapping up.
The mood in the room changed by 5 p.m., when one election official was overheard saying they could be there another eight hours recounting the ballots.
Greta Van Bree, chairperson for the canvassers, said the election officials were divided into teams of three for each precinct, where one person called out who got the vote while the other two kept a tally. If the tally numbers don’t match when the recounting is done, it has to be redone.
Van Bree said they were unaware that this group of election officials wasn’t comparing tally numbers as they went along to make sure they were the same. She said that once the recounting starts, board members are not allowed to approach the tables unless they are requested to answer a question.
She said they were unable to release the numbers for the Berrien Springs and Buchanan races until they hold their meeting to officially accept them. But unofficially, Van Bree said there appear to be no changes in the winners for both races.
In Berrien Springs, five people were vying for three seats on the village council. Trustee Sandra Swartz asked for a recount because she came in fourth place by only two votes.
The winners on Nov. 8 were Trustees Sheila Snyder, Zach Fedoruk and Lonna Johnson.
Buchanan also had a five-way race for three seats, with Monroe Lemay requesting a recount after she came in fourth by one vote.
The winners, two incumbents and a former city commissioner, were Mayor Sean Denison, former city commissioner Dan Vigansky and city commissioner Mark Weedon.
On the Coloma school board, eight candidates were running for four seats. Deb Frank requested a recount because she came in fifth by 15 votes.
The winners, all incumbents, were President Heidi Ishmael, Vice President Doug Kraemer, Secretary Nicole Cottier Hickmon and Treasurer Steven Groendyk.