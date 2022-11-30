ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County GOP has undergone a dramatic change in leadership after its latest convention meeting.
The Monday night meeting became contentious at times, as roughly 150 people gathered in a multipurpose room of Grace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Roughly a dozen people affiliated with We the Parents, a nonpartisan group which sought to unseat incumbents in local school board races, were elected to the 44-person executive committee. Half of those seats were up for election at the convention.
The remaining 22 seats are made up of elected or nominated GOP officials in Berrien County, said executive committee member David Yardley.
The night became most heated after a vote for the convention chair, numerous sources said.
Incumbent Chair Denny Grosse, who has been on the board for 14 years, called for the vote, and someone nominated him, multiple sources said. Then, several members of We the Parents nominated Eric Stoub.
Stoub ended up winning the vote. Grosse said he left the convention at that point to avoid trouble and alleged he was harassed on his way out.
Stoub did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
New faces from We the Parents, Stand Up Michigan and the South County Republican Club — known on social media as the South County Coffee Club —changed the composition of the board, in what several sources described as a struggle between an “old guard” of the Berrien County GOP and these new groups. Particularly, these new members said they felt the county party shunned the new groups and didn’t promote WTP candidates for school board.
Among the 24 candidates We the Parents endorsed in Berrien County, only five were elected, including a candidate who was an incumbent board member.
Grosse said the incumbent board sought to include members of these groups in future decision-making. Additionally, he said the county party could not campaign or fundraise for We the Parents candidates as it was a nonpartisan group.
Despite this, he said he would make an effort to highlight the school board candidates at Berrien County GOP fundraisers and events.
“This group is just bound and determined to take over the GOP for whatever reason,” he said.
Yardley denied the reports of dissatisfaction.
“It’s mostly greater interest, people wanting a seat at the table for decision-making,” he said.
In total, 50 people applied to be considered for the executive committee. The appointment committee then proposed 22 names after looking at factors like past membership in the Berrien County GOP and prior board experience. That committee submitted a group of 13 incumbent members and nine newcomers for the convention to vote on.
Instead, the precinct delegated voted on all 50 candidates. At the end of the vote, only three or four incumbents remained on the committee; the vast majority were new candidates.
Additionally, the convention voted to fill precinct delegate vacancies prior to holding the executive committee elections. The agenda initially listed that item after the election of the executive committee.
Yardley, one of the few incumbents to stay on, said he was impressed with the enthusiasm and new faces. He also complimented the work of the past executive committee, which raised $30,000 in the last election cycle for candidates.
“The party has really stepped up the game,” Yardley said. “Now it’s up to the new executive committee to best that.”
Michael Brown, a former GOP gubernatorial candidate, also said he was excited by the new membership. When asked if he felt there was tension between the former and new members, he responded, “I just think they’re unfamiliar with each other.”
Brown said he wants the executive committee to reach out to and include the 28 candidates who were not elected to the committee.
The executive committee members elected Monday were:
David Yardley
Michael Brown
Bernd Krebs
Keith Lubbers
Jason Long
Gaye Keller
Christy Armstrong
Robyn Graffenius
Bill Graffenius
Shawn Hill
Luz Bargren
Ashley White
Victory Woodall
Frank Tomecek
Jessica Belmontes
Eric Stoub
Richard McCoy
Michelle Heit
Patrick Kennedy
Chris Peddie
Joe Thomas
Jan Tomecek
The Berrien County GOP will meet again on Dec. 10 to elect board officers.
This article has been updated.