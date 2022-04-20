There will only be three contested races for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners in August.
People seeking office had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to file for election, with the majority of the 12 district seats being uncontested, according to information received from the Berrien County Clerk’s Office.
As of the filing deadline, 18 contenders are vying for 12 districts in Berrien County. Districts 3, 9 and 12 will hold contested primaries on Aug. 2, while Districts 5, 8 and 9 will have a showdown in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who appear be on the August ballot for each Berrien County district are as follows:
District 1: Commissioner David Vollrath, a Republican incumbent from Coloma, will run unopposed.
District 2: Commissioner Jon Hinkelman, a Republican incumbent from Watervliet, runs unopposed.
District 3: Two Democrats will face one another in the August primary. Chokwe Pitchfork, a Democrat from Benton Harbor, will run against Benton Harbor Democrat Joseph Taylor. Current Commissioner Don Meeks is not running for reelection.
District 4: Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough, a Democrat incumbent from Benton Harbor, will run unopposed.
District 5: Two Democrats will face one another in the August primary. Commissioner Rayonte Bell, a Democrat incumbent from Benton Harbor, will be challenged by Benton Harbor Republican Karen Garlanger.
District 6: Commissioner Julie Wuerfel, a Republican incumbent from St. Joseph, runs unopposed.
District 7: Commissioner Bob Harrison, a Republican incumbent from Stevensville, will run unopposed.
District 8: Two candidates, running in different parties, will meet in the November general election. Commissioner Teri Freehling, a Republican incumbent from Baroda, will be challenged by Buchanan Democrat Brett Muchow.
District 9: Three new faces are running for the open seat. In the August primary, Michael Davidson, a Republican from Three Oaks, will face Alexander Ott, a Republican from Sawyer. The winner will face Michelle Hannon, a Democrat from New Buffalo, in the November general election. Commissioner Ezra Scott is not running for reelection.
District 10: Commissioner Mac Elliot, a Republican incumbent from Buchanan, runs unopposed.
District 11: Commissioner Jim Curran, a Republican incumbent from Niles, will run unopposed.
District 12: Two Republicans will face each other in the August primary. Commissioner Michael Majerek, a Republican incumbent from Niles, will be challenged by Charlton McCully, a Republican from Niles.
The candidate list could be altered by the end of the week, as the withdrawal deadline is at 4 p.m. Friday.