There are three contested races for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners in the Aug. 2 primary election.
In District 3, two Democrats will face each other. Chokwe Pitchford and Joseph Taylor, both from Benton Harbor, are seeking to fill the seat vacated by Don Meeks, who resigned in April to spend time with his family. James Martin of Benton Harbor, who was appointed to complete Meeks’ current term, is not running.
District 3 includes Hagar Township, precinct 1; Sodus Township; and Benton Township, precincts 1, 5 and 6.
In District 9, two Republicans will appear on the Aug. 2 ballot – Michael Davidson of Three Oaks and Alexander Ott of Sawyer. The winner will face Michelle Hannon, a Democrat from New Buffalo, in the November general election. Commissioner Ezra Scott is not running for reelection.
District 9 includes Bridgman; Lake Township; New Buffalo; New Buffalo Township, precinct 1; and Chikaming Township.
In District 12, two Republicans square off in the August primary. Michael Majerek, the incumbent, is being challenged by Charlton McCully. Both are from Niles.
District 12 includes Niles and Niles Township, part of precinct 2.
District 3
Chokwe Pitchford
Pitchford, 23, of Benton Harbor said he’s running because he wants to help stop the gun violence plaguing Benton Harbor and Benton Township. The best way to do that, he said, is to help young people gain the skills they need so they can work in professions that pay middle-class wages.
“The root of a lot of the gun violence is poverty,” he said. “A lot of people, especially young men directly out of high school, end up going toward the streets because they couldn’t get a good paying job and they didn’t want to go to college to get a four-year degree and get all of that student loan debt. ... Now they’re trying to make ends meet by selling drugs and are in the wrong crowds. And now we have these gang wars going on.”
Pitchford said the AFL-CIO is interested in setting up skilled-trade centers in the area to train high school graduates in careers such as being a plumber, a pipe fitter or an electrician.
He said the county could partner with Lake Michigan College to ensure everyone has access to two years of free higher education.
“We know that to tackle the 21st Century, people are going to need to be trained and skilled and certified in many different career fields,” he said.
Pitchford is executive director of Berrien Forward, a civic engagement nonprofit that seeks to increase voter education.
Joseph Taylor
Taylor, 53, of Benton Harbor said he wants to build a better future for the county through job creation and better housing.
“I want to work with the county commissioners to help create and find opportunities that are available that would help draw in businesses to the community and the county as a whole,” Taylor said.
He said more homes are needed for low- and middle-income families, along with first-time homebuyers, so the people filling the jobs can live in the county.
In addition, Taylor said the violent crime in Benton Harbor and Benton Township needs to be addressed. He said there used to be a gang and violent crime task force, and he wants to bring it back.
“This task force is going to be a little different than in the past,” he said. “It’s going to have all agencies refer information to each other and work on things like gang prevention, intervention, as well as community engagement.”
Taylor has worked for 19 years for Whirlpool Corp., where he is an engineering technician. He spent 10 years on the Benton Harbor school board. Taylor is also on the Berrien County Sewage Appeals Board and the Benton Township Audit Board.
District 9
Michael Davidson
Davidson, 69, of Three Oaks said his experience working with Berrien County commissioners when he was the fire chief of Chikaming Township makes him an ideal candidate for the seat.
“I was the president of Berrien County Fire Chiefs for about 12 years. During that time, I worked fairly closely with the board of commissioners on projects relating to public safety,” said Davidson, who retired from being fire chief in March. “It gives me a lot of knowledge in the public safety realm. I have a little bit of an idea of what it takes to get things done.”
Davidson said he has a passion for the county.
“I like serving the people. I believe in honesty. That’s where I come from – being transparent and making sure that the people are represented properly and fairly,” he said.
Davidson said besides fairness, his top priority is to ensure the roads and infrastructure in the county are properly maintained.
He said making sure the county’s children are properly educated is also important.
“They need to be brought up correctly and morally,” he said. “Creating good citizenship is really where I come from.”
He said the biggest problem the county is facing is a loss of residents due to the lack of jobs and adequate housing.
“I want to make sure there are opportunities out there for people to get fair housing (and) that our employment rates stabilize,” he said.
Alexander Ott
Ott, 52, of Sawyer said he’s running to give a voice to parents on how their children are educated and to business owners on how to run their businesses.
“I was extremely disappointed in how quiet Berrien County commissioners were during the school lockdowns, the mask mandates for the children, the forced vaccinations for business owners and things like that,” he said. “... I want parents and local community people, business owners especially, to understand that there is somebody on the Berrien County commission that will listen to them.”
He said none of the commissioners have ever contacted him during his eight years of being in business running FixIT Computing in Bridgman.
“I feel as a business owner, I don’t have a voice because they’ve never contacted me,” Ott said. “That kind of agitated me a little.”
He said he would change that by regularly reaching out to business owners to see if they have any needs.
Ott said the biggest problem facing the county is how local municipalities should handle short-term rentals. He said that’s mostly a local issue, but he wants the county to be involved somehow.
He said the county is run fairly well, but needs some new faces on the board.
“When you’ve been on there for 15 to 20 years, I believe you lose touch a little bit,” he said. “But in general, I believe Berrien County is one of the better ran counties. The budget always seems to be well-maintained.”
District 12
Michael Majerek
Majerek, 70, said he is running to keep his seat on the board of commissioners because his experience is needed.
“I was born and raised in Niles, graduated from Niles High School, ran several businesses and been on several organizations throughout Niles,” said Majerek, who was first elected to the board in 2016.
He said one of his priorities is to not miss any meetings.
“I believe 100 percent in being there for the vote and to listen to what everybody has to say,” he said. “If you’re not there to vote, I don’t know what you’re there for.”
Majerek said it’s also important to retain the employees the county has and to fill vacancies. He said the county lost many employees during the pandemic.
“Many of them have left and it’s hard to replace them,” he said. “... We’re down probably 20 to 30 percent.”
Majerek sells cars for Gurley Leep Nissan in Mishawaka, Ind.
Charlton 'Mac' McCully
McCully said he wants to see positive change in the county.
“I want to be able to give back to the community,” he said. “I want to be able to sponsor a picnic in the park so people can personally know and relate to ... the county commissioner.”
He said the biggest problem facing the county is making sure all residents have clean drinking water. Citing the county’s old infrastructure, McCully said many communities will face the same problem Benton Harbor has – too much lead in their drinking water.
In addition, McCully said he wants county commissioners to be more fiscally responsible.
“For example, the commissioners as a whole this last year voted for a raise for themselves when you’ve got people on fixed incomes in Benton Harbor that are struggling with this water situation,” he said. “I want more community first. We need to help ourselves as a whole instead of individually.”
McCully is a local CDL-A truck driver.