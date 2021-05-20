BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien RESA’s Board of Education will conduct its biennial election on June 7.
The election, which takes place every other year, is being held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday in June to fill two seats.
Both seats are for six-year terms that expire June 30, 2027. The seats are now held by board Vice President Dave Pagel and Trustee Cathy Bair.
After nearly 50 years of board service at Berrien RESA – as well as other local school districts – Bair will not seek reelection.
Five individuals have filed with the county clerk’s office to be considered in the race.
The candidates include Pagel of Berrien Springs, Sara Bates of Buchanan, Kevin M. Ivers of Bridgman, Andrew Robinson of St. Joseph and Daniel A. Seidling of Benton Harbor.
Berrien RESA’s board members are elected by all Berrien County school boards.
Prior to the official election, each local district will adopt a resolution indicating whom they intend to vote for as well as nominate a designee from their board to submit their district’s ballot at the Berrien RESA Administrative Center on June 7.
The general public does not select these board members.