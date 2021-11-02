ST. JOSEPH — Incumbent Michele Binkley held onto her seat on the St. Joseph City Commission, while Mike Sarola and Brook Thomas were elected as newcomers in Tuesday’s general election.
Binkley, with 1,001 votes; and Sarola, with 1,011 votes, secured four-year terms, while Thomas, with 997 votes, won a two-year term.
Other challengers included Marc Williams, who got 981 votes; Ben Rimes, who got 953 votes; and Tom Jennings, who got 881 votes.
Binkley, 62, is a retired special educator and community volunteer. She was appointed to the city commission last year to serve the remainder of a term vacated by Peggy Getty, who moved out of the city.
Binkley said her No. 1 goal is to maintain the unique charm of St. Joseph while proactively ensuring that businesses and neighborhoods thrive together.
“All the candidates were great,” Binkley said by telephone Tuesday night after the election results came in. “I’m excited to continue what I’ve started, and I’m excited to work with the new commissioners. It’s wonderful that we had so many amazing candidates that wanted to serve.”
Sarola, 55, is the senior director of sales for Peterson Farms Inc. in Shelby and GDS Holdings LLC in St. Joseph.
“It’s been a long campaign, and I’m relieved that it’s over,” Sarola told The Herald-Palladium on Tuesday. “I got to know all the candidates, and I’m fond of all of them. I’m going to stay focused on the priorities I laid out in my campaign.”
Those priorities, he said, include finding ways to creatively grow city revenue without increasing taxes for residents.
Sarola has said he will research, investigate and pursue city revenue growth opportunities such as pay-for-parking in premium city locations during peak season and making sure visitors help in the funding of city services.
Thomas, 36, is a social worker employed as a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan.
“My No. 1 goal for the city of St. Joseph is to ensure our city thrives well into the future for generations to come,” she said during her campaign. “When we invest in diversity and inclusion, we will continue to attract new residents with more talent to our area, which will in turn increase our tax base and benefit our businesses and residents alike.”
When contacted Tuesday night, Thomas said she was grateful for the support from the residents who supported her campaign and voted for her.
“I’m so excited that the residents want to make St. Joseph a city for all and an inclusive environment for all,” she said.