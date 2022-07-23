Republican incumbent state Rep. Brad Paquette is being challenged in the newly drawn 37th state House District by Republican J.D. Haughey.
The winner in the Aug. 2 primary election will face Democrat Naomi Ludman of Dowagiac in the November general election.
The district includes southeastern Berrien County and western Cass County.
The Republican candidates
J.D. (James) Haughey
Haughey, 37, of Three Oaks, is the owner of The Featherbone Restaurant & Lounge. He listed small business, schools and election integrity as his top three priorities.
“Since COVID it has been havoc on businesses to keep their doors open. I have personal experience in this with our restaurant,” he said. “We cannot offer the same menu items or even at the same price as before COVID. I plan on working to help out small businesses.”
Haughey said if elected, he would also look to see what can be done to help school districts.
“In our area, schools are getting smaller and smaller. It is great that our area is expanding and people are moving in, but what can we do to keep those with families here? We need to build our school systems, sports programs and offer more subjects for our children to have the same opportunities whether they want to go to college, learn a trade or enter the work force,” he said. “We need to focus on teaching our students core subjects to help them succeed outside the classroom and be productive members of society.”
Brad Paquette
Paquette, 35, of Niles, has been a state representative since 2019, and is seeking his second term. He describes himself as “a freedom-loving conservative Republican.”
Paquette listed energy policy, education and tax policy as the top three issues on which he is running his campaign for reelection.
“These include opening doors for the technological advances of nuclear green energy, empowering innovators and bringing back the prestige to the profession (of teaching), and reducing the income tax rate in Michigan,” he said. “We will hopefully reduce the income tax rate before the end of this term. It is most pressing for economic growth.”