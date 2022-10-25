BRIDGMAN — Three people are seeking two seats on the Bridgman school board in November.
Vice President JoAnn DeMeulenaere and Treasurer Brad Owen are being challenged by Bob Cook. All three live in Bridgman.
JoAnn DeMeulenaere
DeMeulenaere is a medical malpractice defense paralegal and has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She was first elected to the school board in 2009.
She and her husband, Joe DeMeulenaere, have three children – one adult and two who are 17.
DeMeulenaere said her top priorities are to have high standards for student achievement, preparing all students for their future and looking out for the mental health needs of all students.
In addition, she said it’s important the district continues to be fiduciary responsible with taxpayer money and to attract dedicated teachers. She said one of the biggest problems is politicians in Lansing.
“Lansing needs to have their state budget passed before schools are required to have their budgets completed,” she wrote in an email. “Lansing needs to let schools/educators do what they are trained to do. Maybe if our state leaders would substitute in the public schools, they would see how well some of the schools function and why Lansing should stay out of issues they know nothing about.”
DeMeulenaere is endorsed by the Bridgman Education Association.
Brad Owen
Owen was first elected to the school board in 2011. He is a nuclear digital control system engineer and has a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering from GMI Engineering & Management Institute.
He and his wife, Molly Owen, have two adult children.
Owen said in an emailed statement he wants to make sure the district continues to attract and retain the best teachers and staff so students are prepared for successful futures.
He said one of the biggest challenges is making sure there is a variety of educational opportunities that meets the needs of all students, no matter their background. Another challenge, he wrote, is finding adequate staff to support the transportation of students to school and extracurricular activities.
Owen is endorsed by the Bridgman Education Association.
Bob Cook
Cook is a medical device executive. He is a 1982 graduate of Bridgman High School and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Trine University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.
He and his wife, Angel Cook, have two adult children. Cook has been endorsed by We the Parents.
If elected, Cook said in an emailed statement he will make sure parents are always “informed and involved in the physical, mental and emotional health and well-being of their children.”
“I have no prior experience on the school board and would bring a fresh perspective and while working collaboratively with the other school board members and administrators, would not be afraid to voice concerns about policies and decisions that I feel are not in the best interest of our students, parents, teachers and community,” he wrote.
He said the district needs to be financially responsible and efficient without raising taxes and that one of the biggest problems is “group think” and nepotism, “where more energy is put toward protecting a group, positions and power than representing the public.”