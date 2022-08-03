There were a handful of Berrien County millage proposals up for vote Tuesday, as many schools, libraries and municipalities gained approval from voters.
The following are some of the key millages Berrien County voters approved during the primary election:
Buchanan: Dial-A-Ride millage renewal
Buchanan pushed to renew its levy of 1 mill for the purpose of providing public transportation including the operation of the Dial-A-Ride Bus System. The millage renewal, which is for four years through 2026, was approved as 349 voted in favor and 153 opposed the measure.
Coloma: Fire trucks replacement millage proposal
Coloma pushed for a 0.85 mill for the purchase of replacement fire trucks. The levy, which is for 10 years through 2032, was approved by a 186-77 margin.
Watervliet: Fire proposal renewal
Watervliet asked voters to approve 2 mills for paying for fire protection services. The levy, which is for four years through 2025, was approved as 178 voted in favor and 48 opposed the millage.
Watervliet: Police protection services millage
In support of the operation of the Watervliet Police Department, the city also called for a 5 millage levy through 2025. It passed by a 152-74 margin.
Lincoln Township: Road maintenance and special millage renewal
Lincoln Township pushed to renew its 0.25 millage for six years through 2027. The levy would be used to fund the maintenance, repair and replacement of roads within the township. The millage was approved by a 2,828-860 margin.
Bridgman Public Schools: Millage proposal
Bridgman schools asked to continue its public recreation millage that was set to expire this year. The 0.5 mill would last 10 years, ending in 2032. Funds would be used for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds. The millage was approved by a 941-422 margin.
Bridgman Public Schools: Sinking fund millage proposal
Bridgman schools also proposed voters renew 0.4886 mills for the district’s building and site sinking fund. The 0.5 mill, which would last 10 years – ending in 2033, would be used for the construction or repair of school buildings. The millage was approved by a 931-437 margin.
Coloma Community Schools: Operating millage proposal
Coloma schools asked voters to continue to levy 18 mills for a span of four years through 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes. The millage was approved by a 1,314-601 margin.