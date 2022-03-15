LANSING — The race for the 4th Congressional District seat has narrowed.
State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced Tuesday morning he would suspend his congressional campaign and run for the state House's 36th District instead.
Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is now the only Republican candidate to have announced that he's running in the 4th District. Rep. Fred Upton, who resides in the 4th District, has yet to decide on whether or not he will go up for reelection, but he released a campaign advertisement late February highlighting his "commonsense conservatism."
This comes after former President Donald Trump endorsed Huizenga on March 11.
"I am proud to be working with Bill to Make America Great Again," Trump's endorsement stated. "Bill Huizenga has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the newly drawn 4th Congressional District!"
Trump last year formally endorsed Carra to unseat Upton, R-St. Joseph. Both reside in the current Sixth Congressional District. After the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission released its new maps in December, both Upton and Huizenga were in the new 4th District. Carra does not reside in the new 4th District, but congressional candidates don't have to live in the districts they represent, and Carra previously said he would continue his campaign against Upton and move in to the 4th District if elected.
"Prior to redistricting, I made the decision to replace Congressman Fred Upton and President Trump agreed when he endorsed me, but the district lines have changed. In order to ensure the vote is not split, I have decided to seek re-election as state representative for St. Joseph and Cass Counties," Carra said in a prepared statement.
Carra threw his support behind Huizenga for the Republican primary.
"Now that Bill Huizenga has President Trump’s and my support in the newly formed 4th Congressional District, he has a clear path to victory. I anticipate Fred will do the right thing and resign and apologize for the stain he has been on our nation’s history," his statement read.
There is only one Democratic challenger who has announced his run for the 4th District – Joseph Alfonso, a veteran and Holland resident. The filing deadline for candidates is April 19.
The 4th District includes the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.