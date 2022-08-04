Chokwe Pitchford said putting an end to gun violence was his top priority when he announced he was running for the District 3 seat of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
Now that he won the Democratic nomination Tuesday and has no Republican opponent in November, he is presumed to start representing the district on Jan. 1.
“I really think the county, the township, everybody needs to get on board to save as many lives as possible,” said Pitchford, 23, of Benton Harbor.
He said another issue is helping residents have access to affordable child care and housing.
“I think the voters have chosen change, but the type of change that is tangible and they think it’s going to come from my generation,” said Pitchford, who is the executive director of Berrien Forward, a civic engagement nonprofit that seeks to increase voter education.
Many races within Berrien County were not called by Tuesday night, as some candidates – like Pitchford – waited eagerly for results the morning after.
Pitchford ran against Joseph Taylor, 53, who was on the Benton Harbor school board for 10 years. Pitchford beat Taylor 499-332, according to unofficial results.
The seat was vacated by Don Meeks, who resigned in April to spend time with his family. James Martin of Benton Harbor, who was appointed to complete Meeks’ current term, did not run.
District 3 includes Hagar Township, precinct 1; Sodus Township; and Benton Township, precincts 1, 5 and 6.
District 9
Alexander Ott of Sawyer beat Michael Davidson of Three Oaks by a vote tally of 1,046-857. Both are from Niles.
Ott, 52, is the owner of FixIT Computing in Bridgman. Ott said he is running for the seat because he wants to be a voice for the people.
“I think they understand that I will definitely be up there to hear parents, to hear business owners and to find out how the county’s running and share that with the population,” he said.
In the November election, Ott will face Michelle Hannon, a Democrat from New Buffalo. Hannon was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The District 9 seat was up for grabs after Commissioner Ezra Scott announced he was not running for reelection.
District 12
Commissioner Michael Majerek retained his seat after being challenged by Charlton McCully for the Republican nomination. Both are from Niles.
Majerek beat McCully by a vote tally of 496-248.
Majerek said the county has a lot of rebuilding to do after it lost a lot of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
“Because our employment was cut back, some of our infrastructure hasn’t been kept up,” Majerek said. “We have buildings that are getting older. We need to look at – are they in the right place? Do they need to be moved? What new structures should be built or do we put the money into just remodeling the old ones?”
Majerek was first elected to the board in 2016. He has no Democratic opponent in the November election. This will be his fourth term in office.