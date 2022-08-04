220803-HP-voting-fea-main-photo.jpg

Residents fill out ballots while voting Tuesday at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ in St. Joseph. Several Berrien County races were not called until Wednesday morning.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

Chokwe Pitchford said putting an end to gun violence was his top priority when he announced he was running for the District 3 seat of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.

Now that he won the Democratic nomination Tuesday and has no Republican opponent in November, he is presumed to start representing the district on Jan. 1.

220804-HP-chokwe-pitchford-mug.jpg

PITCHFORD
220803-HP-voting-fea4-photo.jpg

A resident picks up a “I Voted” sticker after voting Tuesday at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ in St. Joseph.
220804-HP-alexander-ott-mug.jpg

OTT
220804-HP-michael-majerek-mug.jpg

MAJEREK

