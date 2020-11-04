COLOMA — Long-time Coloma Township Supervisor Ken Parrigin soared to re-election Tuesday.
Parrigin, a Republican, received 1,816 votes, while Democrat opponent Jeffrey Webber received 722 votes, according to unofficial results. There were nine write-in votes.
Parrigin has been supervisor for 17 years, and has owned and operated Quality Paving Co. in Coloma for over 50 years.
He said infrastructure will be at the forefront of his goals for this next four-year term.
Township board
Two incumbents and two new faces won election to the Coloma Township Board on Tuesday.
Five candidates were vying for the four, four-year terms.
Incumbent Bryan Duffield received the most votes, 1,848. Coming in second, was his daughter, Kendyl Adams, with 1,774 votes.
Former township treasurer Lance Becht received 1,766 votes, and incumbent Jerry Willmeng got 1,677 votes.
All four winners are Republicans.
Newcomer Adams is a funeral director at Duffield & Pastrick Funeral Home. Becht served as township treasurer for 18 years, not running for reelection in 2016. He is currently treasurer of the township’s wastewater treatment plant board.
This is Willmeng's second term on the board. He is retired. Duffield has been on the board for 24 years and co-owns Duffield & Pastrick Funeral Home.
The least voter-getter was Nathalie Johnson, who had no party affiliation, with 488 votes.