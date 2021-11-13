St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.