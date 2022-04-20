The dust has settled in the two congressional races Berrien County residents will vote in this November.
Candidates had to file by 4 p.m. Tuesday to be on the primary ballots for their party in August.
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga filed to run in the newly formed 4th Congressional District on March 18 with 2,000 signatures. Democrat Joseph Alfonso filed Tuesday with 1,050 signatures.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Roylaton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
“It is exciting and gratifying for myself and everyone associated with our campaign to officially file our petitions today,” said Alfonso via text. “It is a significant step towards Election Day in November, where we look forward to providing voters a chance to send someone to Congress who will represent EVERYONE in MI-4.”
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton and Huizenga, R-Zeeland, were both in the 4th District after lines were redrawn. However, Upton, R-St. Joseph, will retire after this term. Upton, who represented Berrien County for more than three decades, announced his retirement on the House floor on April 5.
“I am excited about the opportunity to earn the vote of residents across the 4th District,” Huizenga said via text. “Families along the Lakeshore and across Southwest Michigan are facing higher prices for gas, groceries, and daily necessities because of the Biden Administration’s failed policies. It’s time to change the direction of our nation and a Republican Majority in Congress can do that.”
5th District
Three Republican candidates and one Democrat have filed for the 5th Congressional District.
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, Jackson resident Elizabeth Ferszt and St. Joseph doctor Sherry O’Donnell filed in the Republican primary, with 1,800, 1,000 and 1,775 signatures, respectively. Bart Goldberg, the lone Democratic candidate, filed on Tuesday with 2,000 signatures.
Walberg, R-Tipton, was the only incumbent drawn into the new district.
The 5th District has been dubbed the “border district” in Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meetings and stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. It contains the southern portion of Berrien County, and all or parts of Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
Ezra Scott, a Berrien County Commissioner who announced his intention to run for the 5th District, was not included in the Secretary of State’s candidate list as of 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. Scott could not be reached for comment.
Redistricting efforts
Previously, Southwest Michigan was predominantly represented by one district, which included Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Allegan counties.
Following a 2018 statewide referendum, voters approved a constitutional measure which would give a commission of 13 registered voters the authority to redraw district lines. The congressional maps were approved on Dec. 28, 2021 and have survived multiple court challenges.
The 6th District was a Republican stronghold, and the 4th and 5th Districts are expected to remain so. According to FiveThirtyEight, the 4th Congressional District favors Republicans by nine points, and the 5th District leans GOP by a staggering 28 points.
The 4th District initially attracted multiple Republican challengers, including State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers. Carra received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement prior to redistricting, but after Trump endorsed Huizenga, Carra opted to suspend his congressional campaign and run for the 36th District in the state Legislature.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad also announced and ended his campaign as an independent for the 4th District in the span of a week at the beginning of April.