COVERT — Covert Township Supervisor Dennis Palgen appears to have retained his seat as township supervisor, following Tuesday’s election results.
According to unofficial election results from late Tuesday evening, Palgen defeat challenger Republican Tom DeRosa, 648-378.
Palgen has served as township supervisor for the past four years. Prior to that he held the clerk’s position for 16 years.
DeRosa spent four years as a township board trustee and has served on the planning commission for 12 years and the zoning board of appeals for eight years.
In another contested township board race, Democrat Barbara Rose defeated write-in candidate Wednesday Pritchard, 669-157, for the treasurer’s seat. Rose defeated Pritchard, the incumbent Democrat treasurer, in the primary election. However, Pritchard launched a write-in campaign for Tuesday’s election.
In other township board races, incumbent trustees Kenneth Harrington and Lonzey Taylor, who were unopposed, received 708 and 700 votes respectively. Clerk Naomi Barnes, who also ran unopposed, received 747 votes.