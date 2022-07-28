Three Republican candidates for the 5th Congressional District are seeking the GOP nomination at the Aug. 2 primary.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg is being challenged by Republican Sherry O’Donnell and write-in candidate Elizabeth Ferszt.
The Republican nominee will face Democrat Bart Goldberg of New Buffalo in the November general election.
The newly drawn 5th District spans from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. It contains the southern portion of Berrien County, and all or parts of Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
The candidates
Elizabeth Ferszt
Ferszt, 59, a professor at Jackson college and law school student, is running a write-in campaign, after the Board of Canvassers disqualified her signatures for heading errors.
The Republican said she decided to run after learning of Walberg’s vote objecting to certify election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“Our representative, Tim Walberg, voted with the rioters to essentially subvert the normal and constitutional succession of power,” she said.
Ferszt described herself as a Jacksonian Republican, is pro-choice, and favors stricter gun control legislation.
“We are the original party of voting rights, of civil rights and equal protection, and therefore we should be fighting against structural racism. I think Republicans who don’t know that, who don’t see that, they’re the RINOs,” she said.
Should she be elected, Ferszt said she would be a one-term representative and would look to create a historic trail of the Underground Railroad Stations along Michigan’s southern border.
Sherry O’Donnell
The St. Joseph-based doctor declared her run for office prior to the results of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. O’Donnell, 59, said she thinks the country is at a turning point.
“Our country is at such a place right now,” she said. “Unless we get somebody that’s going to go in, push back what the left has stolen and taken from us, we are going to be a lost nation. We are imploding from within.”
She said she decided to challenge Walberg because she thinks he has not accomplished enough during his tenure in office and that he’s been in the seat for too long.
“The establishment is what has to be overthrown. Tim Walberg represents the establishment,” O’Donnell said.
If elected, O’Donnell said her priority would be to close America’s border with Mexico. Her experience with local and international missions in crisis zones makes her capable to get things done, she said.
“I’m going to be the doctor that’s going to roll up my sleeves, listen to the people and do what’s necessary to get the job done,” she said.
Tim Walberg
As the incumbent, Walberg, 71, said his record speaks for itself. He described himself as an unapologetic conservative who has worked with people across the aisle to write legislation, touting designations from the American Conservative Union and the Center for Legislative Effectiveness.
“I stand strong as a conservative on the traditional values issues, the traditional economic issues, the Constitution, but also believe, if I’m here, I ought to be able to get some things done and work together in such a way, in a bipartisan fashion,” he said.
Walberg sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee and said he has worked to cut regulation and spending during his tenure. He touted repealing net neutrality, reducing government internet regulation.
Should he be elected, Walberg said he would continue working against inflation, which he described as a universal tax. He also would have a district office closer to the western end of his district, but said he prefers to meet constituents in their communities.
“I’m out on the road. We travel to the communities, the townships, the villages, and I hold my meetings there. We go to businesses all across the present district. That will continue,” he said.