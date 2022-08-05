New maps for state and national legislatures have brought some bipartisan agreement: splitting Berrien County could result in more representation for the region, even if fewer politicians live in the area.
After Tuesday’s primary, five candidates remain who live in Berrien County.
Among them are 37th District state House incumbent Brad Paquette, 38th District state House candidate Joey Andrews, 39th District state House incumbent Pauline Wendzel, 20th District state Senate candidate Kim Jorgensen Gane and 5th Congressional District candidate Bart Goldberg.
Given that the 5th District is an R+28 district, according to FiveThirtyEight, with incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg running, it is likely an out-of-county resident who will take the seat.
Berrien County will also lose a congressman, as U.S. Rep. Fred Upton retires after this term. Additionally, as state Sen. Kim LaSata, a Niles resident, lost the Republican primary for the 17th District to veteran Jonathan Lindsey, the race will go to an out-of-county resident.
Despite the changes, both Berrien County Democrat and Republican chairs expressed optimism the new maps will lead to better representation.
“We have the potential for more targeted representation for the county...” said Amy Scrima, chair of the Berrien County Democrats. “The redistricting process and all of its changes isn’t perfect, but its better.”
Likewise, Berrien County GOP chair Dennis Grosse said he’s sat down with out-of-county Republican candidates and is confident they would advocate for the region well.
“I look at the positive side that we’ve gained a little bit more influence,” he said.
Grosse said he’s disappointed to lose some local candidates, but acknowledged that Walberg, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, 38th District state House candidate Kevin Whiteford and Lindsey have committed to attending Berrien County GOP executive committee meetings and staying informed of local issues.
Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette said local government officials will have to make a point of building relationships with new elected officials.
“It just places a higher burden on local officials on building those relationships,” he said.
The county government is not dismayed by the prospect of having fewer local representatives, but he said county officials have remarked how nice it was to have close access to government officials, particularly Upton, whose district office is down the road.
Dissette said he’s enjoyed working with the congressman.
“Without a doubt, there are benefits,” he said.
