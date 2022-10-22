STEVENSVILLE — Four people are vying for two seats on the Lakeshore school board, with another candidate running unopposed for a partial-term seat.
Running for two open six-year seats on the November ballot are incumbent Scott Allan and challengers Holly Goodline, Joe Helms and Lori VonKoenig. The terms of the winners will end Dec. 31, 2028.
Treasurer Jeff Hannan is not running for his seat, which expires Dec. 31.
Trustee Bill Scaletta is running unopposed for a partial seat, with its term ending Dec. 31, 2026. He was appointed to take the place of Tonya Jahnke, who resigned as a trustee in October 2021.
Allan, VonKoenig and Scaletta are endorsed by For the Love of Lakeshore, a political action committee formed to fight the recall attempts of current board members and to promote candidates in November who support preparing students to be "productive members of society and acknowledging the diversity of students' lived experiences."
They have also been endorsed by the Lakeshore teachers union, the Lakeshore Educational Association.
Goodline and Helms have been endorsed by We the Parents, a PAC that is supporting 24 school board candidates across 10 Berrien County school districts in the November election. We the Parents has pledged to respect the rights of parents, embrace patriotism and the U.S. Constitution, celebrate American traditions and holidays, and remove all forms of sexual, racial, political and gender indoctrination from schools. We the Parents was formed by Berrien County Parents for School Freedom, a private Facebook group that was launched in July 2021 to oppose face mask mandates across the county.
Goodline and Helms are also endorsed by the Great Lakes Education Project, 1776 Project PAC and Conservative Country USA.
Scott Allan
Allan, 46, was first elected to a partial term in 2020. The partial term was created after former Trustee Melissa Essig resigned due to her leaving the state for a new job.
He and his wife, Erin Allan, have two children, ages 13 and 16, who both attend Lakeshore Public Schools.
Allan has a bachelor's degree from Baylor University and works as a medical laboratory scientist.
During his time on the board, Allan said he has considered all sides while doing what is best for all students. If reelected, he said he will continue to be a voice for the constituents of the district and bring the community together to move the district forward.
"Lakeshore has built a tremendous history of being a local leader in education and I feel we need to continue that path forward," he wrote.
He said he will also focus on increasing the district's student enrollment and upgrading its infrastructure.
Holly Goodline
Goodline, 38, is a former kindergarten teacher with more than 10 years of experience in education.
Goodline and her husband, Chad Goodline, have two adult children, a 9-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl.
She has a bachelor's degree from Siena Heights University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University. She completed her teacher certification at Bethel University and has an administrator's certificate in Michigan.
She said one of the biggest problems facing the district is the lack of open communication between the board and members of the community.
"We must return our focus to genuinely engaging parents and community members in decisions directly affecting them," she wrote. "To improve communication immediately, I will advocate for the board to begin our meetings with public comment before a vote is taken, not after."
In addition, she said the board needs more diversity in ideas.
"I would never want to divide people in our community along the lines of race and gender," Goodline said. "Let’s have a willingness to discuss different ideas and work together."
She said she would be the best candidate because she's a seasoned public school teacher and a parent of a student who attends Lakeshore.
Joe Helms
Helms, 40, is a nuclear security officer at D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Helms and his wife, Emily, have three children, ages 6-10.
"I am on the ballot to bring diverse thinking to the board, and to be an involved advocate for students, staff and especially the parents," he said.
If elected, Helms said one of his top priorities is to improve the relationship between the trustees and parents.
"Lakeshore will continue to struggle with support for bond issues until the community is confident their funds are truly needed and trust is rebuilt between parents and the school’s board," he said.
Helms said residents already pay "a decent amount" of property taxes and the school district receives millions of dollars in local, state and federal money, along with grants.
He said one way of building trust is by board members responding to people who make public comments.
"The school board needs to show respect by consistently being transparent about what is being done to address their concerns," he said. "There is currently no dialogue – and the first step to healing is to acknowledge that parents have concerns and objections to how the board has handled the past two years. This is not rocket science. We have division when people are not being included and treated with respect."
He said he would also work on helping to recruit and retain teachers by bringing a fresh perspective to the board.
Bill Scaletta
Scaletta, 72, worked for 39 years in education before retiring as the principal at Lakeshore High School in 2011. He and his wife have three adult children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He has a bachelor’s degree in social science education from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University. In addition, he is a past president of the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals.
Scaletta said his top priority is to provide a safe environment so all students can achieve academic success. In addition, he said the district needs to provide curriculum that is aligned throughout all grade levels that emphasizes critical thinking, along with meeting the social and emotional needs of all students.
"My understanding and involvement with Lakeshore Public Schools over the past 30-plus years will assist in maintaining what has been successful in the past, but be open to new ideas as we work in collaboration with everyone in our community," he said.
Lori VonKoenig
VonKoenig, 60, retired in 2020 as the district’s director of bands after being in education for 34 years. She now works as a licensed professional counselor at Centered on Wellness, which specializes in the mental health for children and adolescents.
She and her husband, Edward VonKoenig, have two adult children and three grandchildren.
VonKoenig graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1980, received a bachelor's degree in music education in 1984 and a master's degree in counseling and educational psychology in 1994.
She said she is the best candidate because she has the leadership experience and the integrity to do the work.
“I am a Lakeshore Lancer who has been in this district for over 60 years: first as a student, then as an educator for 32 years and a parent, as a licensed mental health professional, and an L.E.F. Trustee and, god-willing for another 20 years," she said.
She said her top priority is to support the mission of Lakeshore Public Schools, which is to meet the needs of all students on a daily basis. She said that can be done by using facts and research along with compassion and empathy.
VonKoenig said it's important to develop effective partnerships with parents to help students manage through difficult situations. In addition, she said the district needs to make sure all children receive the support they need to be successful.