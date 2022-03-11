STEVENSVILLE — Former Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski has joined Stevensville resident Michael Brown’s Republican campaign for governor as a senior tax and policy adviser.
Witkowski served 21 years as county treasurer.
“I’m very pleased to have Bret’s expertise on the team,” said Brown in a news release. “Not only did he serve Berrien County with compassion and an exemplary attitude of working with others, he has also served as a financial analyst for the Michigan Department of Treasury.”
Brown is the commander of Michigan State Police’s Fifth District and announced his candidacy last August. The Marine Corps veteran was also elected to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners as a 27-year-old.
“Michael Brown is the real deal,” Witkowski said in the release. “I’ve known him for many years, and can attest that he has the best interests of all Michigan citizens at heart. Michael’s common-sense approach is refreshing in a world of poll-tested politicians and out-of-touch millionaires. I’m happy to endorse him and help him in his campaign to become governor.”
The release highlighted Witkowski’s work developing the Hopeful Home Fund, alongside the United Way to help homeowners with their back property taxes.