Four candidates are competing for the newly formed Fourth Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga is the Republican nominee, who currently represents the 2nd District. Joseph Alfonso, a Marine Corps veteran, is running on the Democratic ticket. Lorence Wenke is the Libertarian candidate, and Curtis Clark is running as the U.S. Taxpayers’ nominee.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
Joseph Alfonso
Alfonso, the Democratic nominee from Holland, is a Marine Corps veteran, who has since worked in finance, construction and government. He said his background managing large-scale projects, as well as his desire to serve, makes him a good fit to represent the district.
“I’m somebody who understands the struggles. I grew up very, very much below the poverty line,” he said. “Not for the lack of trying – my parents both worked two jobs apiece and were still trying to get by.”
Alfonso pointed toward protecting abortion rights, ensuring clean water access and combatting inflation as the priorities for his campaign. Should he be elected, he said he would try to solve commonsense problems, like establishing a federal standard for well water quality, and seek to represent all of the constituents in the district. Alfonso criticized the high level of partisanship and vowed to “put community over politics.”
“The times are changing, and we have to start making policy that prepares us for the future ...” he said. “We have to be taking care of everybody, and we have to be doing so fairly.”
Curtis Clark
Clark is the candidate for the U.S. Taxpayers’ Party. However, he did not respond to a request to be interviewed.
Bill Huizenga
Huizenga, the Republican candidate from Zeeland, is seeking his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He previously served in the Michigan Legislature. He cited his experience as a legislator and small business owner.
“That is a unique element of my background, having both a foot firmly planted in the public policy world and a foot firmly planted in the business world,” he said.
Inflation, developing American energy and reining in government spending are what Huizenga sees as top priorities for the country. Should he be reelected, he promised to continue bipartisan work on the Great Lakes, work with the financial services committee to promote the health of the economy and reduce the national debt.
“I’ve been able to demonstrate that I can work across the aisle with people that I may not always agree with on other issues,” he said. “When it comes to things like the Great Lakes Task Force, when it comes to the new debt reduction group that we’ve put together, (these) are serious issues, and I have a serious approach to it.”
Lorence Wenke
Wenke, the Libertarian candidate, has served both in the Legislature and as a county commissioner. He owns a greenhouse company which employs 200 people. He said he’s demonstrated on the steps of both the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court – the first against deficit spending, the latter in support of gay marriage.
He would later leave the Republican Party for policies he described as hypocritical on spending and discriminatory against the LGBTQ community.
“I saw the hypocrisy of Republicans when it came to spending,” Wenke said. “They will talk about not wanting to spend money, but didn’t mind a bit having enormous taxpayer-funded benefits for themselves.”
The Kalamazoo County resident said he sees the growing deficit, American competition with China and political polarization as the biggest issues facing the country. Should he be elected, Wenke said he would focus on protecting taxpayer dollars.
“The lies generated by the Trump Administration or by his followers, they’ve definitely divided our country into something that most of us aren’t happy with,” he said.