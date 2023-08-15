HARBERT — Realtor George Lucas announced Monday he plans to run for Michigan’s 38th House District.
Lucas, a R-Harbert, said his campaign will focus on creating economic diversity, protecting Lake Michigan and agricultural land, providing high-speed internet access to everyone in the community, improving school systems and increased the supply of workforce housing.
“I am running for state representative because our current leadership is just not representative of our community values,” Lucas said in a news release. “My career has allowed me to be involved in the community and to meet with a wide variety of residents and potential residents on a daily basis. I understand the challenges people are facing, where improvements can be made and the opportunities that are available to us.”
Lucas has worked as a Relator in Southwest Michigan for more than two decades. He has been named Realtor of the Year by the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors and was nationally recognized as a runner-up for Realtor Magazine’s Good Neighbor Award.
Lucas is the former president of Chikaming Open Lands and the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. He is a member of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the South Haven Chamber of Commerce, Southwestern Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lakeside Association, the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, the Michigan Maritime Museum, Great Lakes Coalition and is a 28-year member of The Sons of the American Legion.
“Respecting what people have to say, being able to work with others and my ability to get things done are what makes me the best candidate to represent our community in Lansing,” Lucas said in the release. “As state representative, I will work to improve the everyday lives of all people of Southwest Michigan and I will be a strong voice for small cities, towns and rural areas.”
Michigan’s 38th District includes New Buffalo, Bridgman, Stevensville, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Covert, South Haven, Douglas, Saugatuck and their surrounding township areas.