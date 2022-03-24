HARBERT — A Chikaming Township resident and local Realtor announced his candidacy for Michigan’s 38th House District.
George Lucas, who will appear on the Republican ticket, kicked off his campaign in early March.
“I am running for state representative so we can realize the full potential of our community by creating an improved, vibrant and diversified economy in (Southwest) Michigan,” Lucas said.
The 38th District includes the cities of New Buffalo, Bridgman, Stevensville, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Covert, South Haven, Douglas, Saugatuck and their surrounding township areas.
Lucas has worked as a Realtor in Southwest Michigan for more than two decades and has been named Realtor of the Year by the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, and recognized nationally as a runner-up for Realtor Magazine’s Good Neighbor Award.
“I have enjoyed my career because it has allowed me to be involved in the community and to meet with a wide variety of residents and potential residents on a daily basis,” Lucas said. “The input from these people is invaluable, and I understand the challenges that people face, where improvements can be made and the opportunities that are available to us.”
In addition to his professional career, Lucas is a former president of Chikaming Open Lands and the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. He is also a member of the Lakeside Association, the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce and is a 27-year member of The Sons of the American Legion.
“Respecting what people have to say, being able to work with others and my ability to get things done are what makes me the best candidate to represent our community in Lansing,” Lucas said.
Lucas said his campaign will focus on creating economic diversity, protecting Lake Michigan and agricultural land, improving local school systems, protecting the unborn, and providing high-speed internet access for the entire community.
“As state representative, I will work to improve the every day lives of the people of (Southwest) Michigan and I will be a strong voice for small cities, towns and rural areas,” he said.