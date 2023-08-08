KALAMAZOO — A Kalamazoo man has thrown his hat in for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District race in 2024.
Chris Glasser joins Joseph Alfonso and Jessica Swartz in the Democratic primary, which will be next summer. The congressional seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.
“Politicians are supposed to be public servants, but we don’t hold them to that standard,” Glasser said in a news release. “As a civil servant for the state of Michigan, I am expected to act with integrity, treat our citizens with respect, and to serve in the interest of the public. That is exactly what we should expect out of our politicians and elected representatives.”
Glasser, a graduate of Comstock High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Michigan University. He is currently in his final semester of the Master of Public Administration program at WMU.
He formerly worked as an EMT, firefighter and reserve sheriff’s deputy. He now works for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as a child services specialist.
Glasser said he is running based on “social liberty and economic accountability.”
“You should be free to live your life as you see fit, as long as you are not harming others,” Glasser said in the release. “We need to recognize that the actions that companies take affect more than their profits. What they do affects their workers, consumers, the environment and the community in which they reside. Our economy needs to reflect the needs of all its stakeholders, not just corporate profits.”