NEW BUFFALO — Bart Goldberg, the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District, will challenge U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg in November.
A self-described moderate Democrat, Goldberg said his concerns about the strength of American democracy motivated him to run.
“In the United States, we’ve got a partisan war,” he said. “And I feel that is caused by the extremes of both parties.”
Born in Kentucky, he lived there until college, going on to study both as an undergraduate and a law student at the University of Chicago. Goldberg spent most of his adult life in the city, running a family law firm and then moved to New Buffalo during the pandemic.
The lawyer said he never intended to run for office again; he had already launched bids for the Illinois state Senate and for Chicago City Council. But with his family’s blessing, he felt like he was obligated to.
“I came to realize that I could do the most good for the most people if I ran for Congress,” he said. “So for me, it became a duty, and if elected, it’d be an honor.”
Goldberg took issue with Walberg’s voting record, citing votes against certifying election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, his vote against the CHIPS Act and the incumbent congressman’s support of the Dobbs decision.
The overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the resulting ballot petition to codify abortion rights in Michigan makes Goldberg think the 5th District, which supported former President Donald Trump in 2020, could be more competitive.
“The country is just so much more important than these games, and all (Walberg’s) doing is playing to the base in a way that energizes them, excites them,” Goldberg said. “That’s not based on facts.”
Should Goldberg be elected, he said he would ask to be a member of the House Agriculture Committee, seeking to simplify the process for small and mid-size farms to bring over foreign temporary workers. Additionally, protecting Southwest Michigan’s manufacturing prowess would be a priority, he said, describing himself as pro-union. The Democratic challenger also said he wanted to advocate for vocational and technical school opportunities for high school graduates.
“What I want to do is work with both sides,” he said.
Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana