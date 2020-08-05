COLOMA — Coloma Township voters likely chose a new clerk and nominated its current supervisor during Tuesday’s primary election.
Republican Sheila Hickmott is on track to replace retiring Coloma Township Clerk Sandy Kraemer, according to unofficial results from electionreporting.com. Challenging Hickmott for the seat were Debra Becht and Matt Moser. No Democrats filed to seek the position.
Hickmott received 338 votes, Moser got 332, and Becht received 159 votes. There were three write-in votes.
Hickmott has served on the township’s brownfield board for the last couple of years, has over 20 years experience in the banking industry, and is currently working in property management.
In the race for the Republican nomination for Coloma Township supervisor, incumbent Ken Parrigin got 503 votes, while challenger Phil Hickmon picked up 344 votes. There were two write-in votes.
Parrigin has served as supervisor for the past 17 years and has owned and operated Quality Paving Co. for over 50 years.
Parrigin will be challenged in the November election by Democrat Jeffrey Weber, who got 226 votes Tuesday night in an uncontested race.
Coloma Township counted 1,234 total votes Tuesday, representing about a 28 percent voter turnout for the township.