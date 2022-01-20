St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow this morning will diminish to a few snow showers this afternoon. High 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.