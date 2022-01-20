Joseph Alfonso is joining the race for the Fourth Congressional District.
The Marine Corps veteran filed at the end of 2021 as a Democrat. However, he said his aim is to be practical, not partisan.
“I didn’t serve my country and look for the “R” or “D” next to someone’s name,” Alfonso said. “I checked their back no matter what.”
After a year of reflection, the Holland resident said he felt compelled to run for Congress, to represent the communities closest to him.
“It’s important that my daughter can have a future where she can enjoy the things we have enjoyed,” Alfonso said.
Alfonso grew up in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. He remembered members of the National Guard evacuating his seventh grade classroom when terrorists hit the Twin Towers.
That experience, the influence of some of his mentors and the financial assistance the military provides for college, prompted him to enlist in the Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Okinawa and then delayed to the Navy Shock Trauma Platoon, which provided security for medical evacuations in Afghanistan.
Following his military service, Alfonso joined the private sector in a variety of roles, working in the trades, sales and banking. He recently ran for the Ottawa County treasurer’s seat unsuccessfully, an experience that he said taught him lessons about campaigning.
Now, he said his campaign is focused on immigration, military spending, water quality, data privacy, rural workforce development and fiscal responsibility.
Alfonso said he’s seen firsthand how military spending will often go to defense contractor projects which never get used, while his veteran friends are unable to get the care they need at the Veterans Affairs office.
“There’s a lot of military spending ideas, where people say we need to cut, we need to improve this, but those dollars aren’t being spent wisely,” he said.
This problem overlaps with the need for more fiscal responsibility, Alfonso said.
Additionally, Alfonso touted his childhood in the inner-city and adult experiences in more rural areas.
“I can understand because I’ve lived it,” Alfonso said.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, who currently represents the Second Congressional District, has announced his run for newly-formed District 4 as a Republican. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who is also a Republican incumbent in the new Fourth District, has not announced whether he will run.