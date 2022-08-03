Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg secured the Republican nomination Tuesday for the 5th Congressional District race.
The Associated Press called the race for Walberg at 10:50 p.m., taking 65 percent of the vote. He faced St. Joseph doctor Sherry O’Donnell in the primary.
“Today, We the People spoke loud and clear, and I am honored to be chosen as the Republican nominee for Michigan’s new 5th Congressional District,” Walberg said in a statement.
Walberg will face Democrat Bart Goldberg in the general election. The Democrat ran unopposed in the primary.
The 5th District stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. It contains the southern portion of Berrien County, and all or parts of Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
FiveThirtyEight reports the district is R+28.
“The voters examined my accomplishments, some for the first time, and saw a strong conservative with a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our constitutional freedoms,” Walberg said in the statement. “With this primary election concluded, I look forward to working with people across southern Michigan to win decisively in November and help flip other House seats so we can fire Nancy Pelosi.”
Walberg, the incumbent from Tipton, has served as U.S. representative since 2011, with another term from 2007-09, before which he was a pastor. O’Donnell, a St. Joseph doctor, announced her campaign in October 2021, prior to redistricting.
O’Donnell won Berrien County, with 5,900 votes compared to Walberg’s 4,700, according to ElectionReporting.com.
Elizabeth Ferszt, a Jackson-based professor and law student, mounted a write-in campaign for the nomination, after the Board of Canvassers rejected some of her petitions for improper headings.
4th District
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, won the GOP nomination Tuesday, running unopposed. According to ElectionReporting.com, Huizenga had nearly 80,000 votes, as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It’s humbling, and I’m honored to be so,” Huizenga said on Tuesday. “You cannot take anything for granted when you’re in this line of work.”
Democrat and U.S. Army veteran Joseph Alfonso is conducting a write-in campaign for the Democratic nomination, after the Board of Canvassers rejected signatures to make it on the ballot. As of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, there were more than 12,000 write-in submissions for the 4th District Democratic nomination, but it is uncertain how many of those went to Alfonso. Ottawa County did not report write-in submissions on their website as of Tuesday night.
To receive the nomination as a write-in candidate in Michigan, Alfonso must receive 5 percent of the greatest number of votes cast under the write-in candidate’s party.
The pair will likely face off in November for the general election.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
FiveThirtyEight reported the district is R+9.
Huizenga was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010. Prior to this, he served as a state representative from 2003-09.
Alfonso has worked in retail and construction and previously launched an unsuccessful run for Ottawa County treasurer.