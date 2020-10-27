Changes to Watervliet school board race
WATERVLIET — The race for seats on the Watervliet school board has become even more unique this week.
Wendy Hart, a Watervliet resident with children in the district, has decided to run as a write-in candidate for the open partial-term seat in which no one filed to run.
In addition, Matthew Clay, an incumbent running for re-election, had to resign from the board this week to take an out of state job, according to board president Bill Spaulding.
Clay had been on the school board since 2014 and served as the board's secretary.
Four people filed to run for three, six-year seats on the board. The candidates include Clay and Spaulding, as well as Kimberly Adams and Brian Gruszczyk.
Though Clay appears on the ballot, he would obviously not serve if he is one of the top three vote-getters.
2 vie for title of Coloma mayor
COLOMA — Two people are seeking to be Coloma's next mayor with the retirement of long-time Mayor Jim Polashak.
Marsha Hammond and Jason Hicks are seeking the four-year term.
Hammond is the current mayor pro-tem and has served as a city commissioner for 19 years.
Hicks is also a current commissioner and has served since 2012.
6 candidates for 3 Coloma city commission seats
COLOMA — Two incumbents and four other hopefuls are running for three four-year terms on the Coloma city commission.
Julie Smith and Kent Churchill are seeking re-election to their seats, while Jamie Balkin, Harold Bragg, Jeffrey Krolzick and Taylor Prestidge are also running.
The third open seat is due to Commissioner Jason Hicks' run for Coloma mayor.
Another commission seat would also become open if Marsha Hammond is elected mayor, as her seat is not up for re-election until 2022.
Watervliet mayor facing election challenge
WATERVLIET — A Watervliet city commissioner is challenging the current mayor for his seat this election.
Deah Muth and David Brinker are seeking the four-year term.
Brinker was appointed mayor in 2010 after the resignation of the previous mayor and won subsequent elections for the last 10 years. He was a city commissioner prior to his appointment.
Muth has been a city commissioner since 2012 and is the executive secretary for Watervliet Public Schools.