ST. JOSEPH — Four incumbent trustees held onto their seats on the St. Joseph Township Board in Tuesday’s election.
Ian Haight, a Democrat, lost his bid to unseat one of the Republican incumbents, and Republican incumbents Ronald Griffin, Melissa Hahn, Edward Meny and Thomas Milnikel held onto their seats.
The top vote-getter was Hahn with 3,847 votes, in unofficial results. The other winners were Milnikel with 3,568 votes, and Meny with 3,504 votes. Haight got 3,008 votes.
Griffin, 82, is a retired information technologist. He has served on the St. Joseph Township Board for 40 years, and was supervisor for four of those years.
Milnikel, 70, also retired, was appointed to the St. Joseph Township Board in December 2016 to fill the remainder of a four-year trustee term, and won election to the seat in November 2018.
Meny, 73, is a retired insurance agency owner and has served four years on the township board.
Hahn, 60, is a registered nurse and is director of business development, employer services, executive health and occupational health for Spectrum Health, Lakeland.
She has served 13 years as a St. Joseph Township trustee.