ST. JOSEPH — Two Republicans are joining the Royalton Township Board of Trustees.
Jason Ackerman and Julie Marsh received the most votes among the three candidates during Tuesday’s general election.
Ackerman and Marsh collected 1,966 and 2,018 votes, respectively. The lone Democrat, Becky Foster, had the third most votes with 1,099.
Royalton Township saw a 74.4 percent turnout among registered voters in its two precincts.
Ackerman and Marsh join the five-member board that includes the township’s supervisor, clerk and treasurer candidates – who faced no challengers on Tuesday’s ballot.
Ackerman, 50, has served on the township’s planning commission for 15 years. He works for American Electric Power as a line coordinator.
Marsh, 48, has served on the township’s fire auxiliary board for five years. She works as an accounting manager at Colson Group in St. Joseph.