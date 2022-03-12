St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.