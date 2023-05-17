BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College announced Wednesday its intent to place a millage renewal proposal on the Aug. 8 ballot.
The announcement comes after the college withdrew a prior request for the May ballot over some discrepancies in the proposal’s language.
The current millage expires with the 2023 tax levy. The proposal would renew the millage for another 20 years. The current millage generates nearly 25 percent of LMC’s total operational budget.
“This is a renewal of critical funding that the community has previously voted to support,” LMC President Trevor Kubatzke said in a news release. “This millage allows LMC to respond to the needs of community partners and employers by offering innovative programs such as workforce development and our new police academy. It is important to note that we are not seeking any tax increase. This proposal would freeze the LMC tax rate for district residents for the next 20 years.”
LMC’s renewal proposal is for 0.8804 mills.
“Lake Michigan College has a demonstrated 76-year history of financial accountability, responsibility and commitment to the community,” LMC Board Chair John Grover said in a prepared statement. “We offer more than 75 academic programs taught by accomplished, knowledgeable and dedicated faculty. We offer affordable tuition, with many in-district students qualifying for free tuition through the LMC Foundation, as well as access to Early College for high school students. ... This millage renewal allows us to continue LMC’s impact on our students, area employers, the local economy and the community.”
At a special meeting in March, LMC board trustees unanimously voted to withdraw the millage renewal proposal slated for the May 2 ballot. According to meeting minutes, the board did so because of vague language in the millage proposal.
The disputed language that concerned trustees was when tax collection for the millage renewal would begin. The proposal that was withdrawn had listed it as 2023, but a local clerk notified the college that the collection would not begin until 2024. The updated language now lists the 20-year millage renewal as starting in 2024.
According to a 2021 study by Lightcast, LMC’s economic impact on the community totals more than $400 million a year. This includes the economic and social impact of LMC alumni, workforce training and college operations.
“As the labor market continues to change, Lake Michigan College is the choice for employers and workers, helping to strengthen the regional economy,” Kubatzke said in a prepared statement. “The No. 1 issue for economic development is workforce and people, and LMC plays a key role in enhancing and expanding training to attract and retain quality employees and good-paying jobs.”