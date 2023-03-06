BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College will wait until August to put a millage renewal before voters.
At a special meeting Monday morning, LMC trustees unanimously voted to withdraw the millage renewal proposal slated for the May 2 ballot. According to a news release, the board did so because of vague language in the millage proposal.
The updated millage proposal with revised language will be on the Aug. 8 ballot.
The disputed language that concerned trustees was when tax collection for the millage renewal would begin. The current proposal lists it as 2023, but a local clerk told the college that collection would not begin until 2024, said Al Pscholka, LMC executive director of community and government relations. The updated language will list the 20-year millage renewal as starting in 2024, but that has not yet been finalized.
“It is a priority at Lake Michigan College to be transparent with our taxpayers,” LMC President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke said in a prepared statement. “We don’t want to communicate anything that may be unclear about what we are asking.”
According to a 2021 study by Lightcast, LMC’s positive economic impact on the community – which includes the economic and social impact of LMC alumni, workforce training and college operations – totals more than $400 million a year.
“Lake Michigan College is grateful to the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors and Kinexus Group for their endorsements of this millage renewal proposal. We hope we can count on their support in the August election,” Kubatzke said in a prepared release.
The college offers more than 75 accredited academic programs, LMC Board Chair John Grover said in the release.
“Nearly 400 high school students are enrolled in our Early College Program," Grover said in the release. "Many of our in-district students qualify for free tuition through the LMC Promise. Plus, LMC offers community destinations such as the Fab Lab and LMC Mendel Center, the largest performing arts center in the region."
