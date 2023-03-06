web only
HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College will wait until August to put a millage renewal before voters.

At a special meeting Monday morning, LMC trustees unanimously voted to withdraw the millage renewal proposal slated for the May 2 ballot. According to a news release, the board did so because of vague language in the millage proposal.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana