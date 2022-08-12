ST. JOSEPH — A parent group has turned in signatures for three of the four Berrien County school districts that are facing potential recall elections.
Members of the organization known as “We the Parents” submitted recall petition signatures for two St. Joseph school board trustees on Wednesday, the third of four districts with approved recall petition language. They also submitted petitions for Niles Community Schools in July, and for Lakeshore Public Schools on Aug. 1, Berrien County Election Administrator Sheila Reitz confirmed Thursday. However, The signatures for Niles have since been rejected.
The recall petition for Watervliet Public School Board President Bill Spaulding, whose language was approved in April, has not been turned in as of Thursday.
Petitioners have repeatedly named school board member support for universal masking policies in each of their recall attempts.
“We feel as though the people have spoken. Our all-volunteer team collected approximately 17,600 signatures since early June. The vast majority of the people we spoke with strongly agree with MCL 380.10, which states that it is the parents’ fundamental right to direct the care, teaching and education of their children,” a spokesperson for the group said in a prepared statement. “The vast majority of people feel that the school boards we are challenging are not living up to this responsibility by virtue of the programs and policies being pursued.”
The Niles school petitions were directed toward Board President Mark Wortham, Trustee Kyle Zelmer and Trustee David Fish. However, because of heading errors and circulator certification errors, Reitz said these petitions did not have enough valid signatures.
A spokesperson from We the Parents said the group was “devastated” after learning the petitions didn’t have enough signatures, but used the experience while submitting the other petitions.
Municipal clerks are still verifying the Lakeshore petitions for Board President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade. Because those two recall petitions were submitted prior to Aug. 5, a recall election could still take place in November – should there be sufficient signatures.
Reitz said We the Parents submitted 2,388 signatures for Beckrow and 2,400 signatures for Wade. The group needs 2,165 valid signatures for each board member to force a recall election. If the Lakeshore petitions have enough valid signatures, the county clerk must call for the election by Sept. 5.
“Former LPS Superintendent, Phil Freeman, would often say that Lakeshore couldn’t be found on any map; instead, it could be found in the hearts of the people who make up this incredible community. As parents, residents, and Board of Education members, Ms. Wade and I both deeply love Lakeshore Public Schools,” Beckrow said in an emailed statement. “It has saddened us to see how divisive the recall situation has become, and we are eager for a resolution. At this point, we’re awaiting the results of the signature validation process. As we’ve said from the beginning, while we disagree with the conclusions drawn by those promoting this recall campaign, we respect their right to air their grievances. We serve at the will of the people, respect the democratic process and will respect the outcome of this recall effort.”
We the Parents also collected 2,590 signatures for St. Joseph school board Trustee Kathy Weykamp and 2,580 signatures for Trustee Brett Wier, needing 2,498 valid signatures to force a recall. Should the petitions clear this threshold, the recall election for this school district would not take place until May 2023, because these signatures were submitted after the Aug. 5 deadline, Reitz said.
The county clerk has until Sept. 14 to declare a recall election for the St. Joseph petitions, should they have enough signatures.
We the Parents has also formed a campaign political action committee, supporting more than 30 candidates across 10 school boards.