Republican Jonathan Lindsey is challenging Republican incumbent Kim LaSata in the Aug. 2 primary election for Michigan’s 17th District Senate seat.
The one who wins the Republican nomination in the primary will face Democrat Scott Rex Starr of Coldwater in the November general election.
The 17th District includes the southern part of Berrien County, all of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties and parts of Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
The Republican candidates
Kim LaSata
LaSata, 59, of Niles, said she is focused on combating the rising costs of living and doing business and getting the state’s economy back on track.
“I’ve secured $2 billion to provide tax cuts for hardworking families and am committed to getting that money returned to taxpayers,” she said. “I will continue working to strengthen our economy, cut red tape just like I have already done for small car dealers and craft beverage producers, and ensure our local businesses have the support systems they need to thrive and grow right here in Michigan.”
LaSata said much of the 17th Senate District is rural, and broadband access continues to be an issue, making it one of her top three priorities.
“Unfortunately, some legislators in Lansing continue to offer the same solutions without realizing they don’t fully address the problem,” she said. “I have offered a new solution after meeting with local leaders that would ensure every household or business that wants broadband has the opportunity to access it.”
LaSata said while knocking on doors, she often hears from citizens about keeping their communities safe and secure.
“In my final term as senator, I will continue to support law enforcement and oppose any efforts to defund the police,” she said. “Every county sheriff in the 17th Senate District has endorsed me because they trust me to fight for the resources they need to keep us all safe and return home safely to their families.”
Jonathan Lindsey
Lindsey, 37, of Bronson, said top issues driving his campaign are restarting Michigan’s economy, restoring election integrity, and limiting government overreach.
“Michigan’s economy has been going in the wrong direction for decades, despite many years of Republican control,” Lindsey said. “Great economists from the Reagan administration to the Trump administration are supporting my fight to restart Michigan’s economic engine because they know I will bring the same leadership to Michigan that they used to make America great again.”
He said Michiganders have rightly lost faith in what he called a broken and corrupt election system.
“Without secure elections, our system of self-governance faces a terminal condition. I am the only candidate who will use every power available to my office to secure our elections,” he said.
“The radical left is intent on eradicating the liberty that makes Michigan, and America, great,” Lindsey added. “I will defend our God-given, constitutionally-protected, rights and eliminate the possibility for further authoritarianism like we have seen under the current Democrat governor. When elected, I will move forward on all of these issues right out of the gate.”