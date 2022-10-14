Voters will have the opportunity to hear the candidates for the 4th Congressional District voice their opinions next week.
The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties, the Holland area and the Kalamazoo area have invited Democratic candidate Joseph Alfonso, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, Curtis Clark, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and Libertarian candidate Lorence Wenke to participate in the Oct. 19 forum.
The forum will last from 6-7 p.m. and be broadcast on PMN1 Channel 187, as well as being streamed on publicmedianet.org. According to LWV materials, candidates will give an opening statement and respond to questions from a moderator.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.